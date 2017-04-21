This Marijuna Tampon Promises To Get Rid Of Menstrual Pains - The Herald Nigeria

With menstrual pains a constant concern for the female sex, different pain relievers and analgesics are recommended for consumption by medical practitioners.

However, both common public and medical professionals nowadays recognize the potent medicinal properties of marijuana, suggesting that it can be useful for various medical conditions, from glaucoma to insomnia.

Yet, it is most effective as a painkiller, as it quickly soothes all kinds of pain, including pain due to injuries, inflammation, and chemotherapy.

Foria, a company which produces innovative cannabis products, found a way to use these painkilling qualities of marijuana to alleviate period spasms.

Their product named Foria Relief, consists of suppositories which should be inserted as usually, and can be even used along with tampons for best effects and improved comfort.

These suppositories contain 3 natural ingredients, THC oil, organic cocoa butter, and CBD isolate. The company states that the combination of both THC oil and CBD isolate will “activate certain cannabinoid receptors in the pelvic region when introduced into the body.”

It was reported that their product leads to reduced pain and discomfort during the menstrual cycle. Furthermore, numerous users confirmed the great effect of Foria Relief.

These suppositories contain cannabinoids which make the nerves in the ovaries, uterus, and cervix, to block the pain, and also relaxes the surrounding muscle tissue, leading to reduced discomfort.

This product is meant to soothe the pain closest to the place where it is inserted, so its vaginal insertion in the womb area alleviates the pain due to menstruation.

Some users have also reported that its rectal use relieves the pain in the hips and back, which are often affected during a period.

Approximately, women claimed that they experienced relief in 15-30 minutes after insertion. In the case it is used with a tampon as well, you should insert the suppository first, and then insert the tampon. After the insertion, you may experience a tiny leakage due to the melting of the cocoa butter.

