Maritime union urges FG to grant one-month grace for vehicle importation

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has appealed to the Federal Government to give a month grace to importers, whose vehicles are stuck at the border, to clear them.

Mr Anthony Nted, MWUN President, made the appeal at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday while reacting to the Jan. 1 deadline given by the government, which had elapsed.

On Dec. 4, 2016, government had announced the ban on importation of vehicles through the land borders.

According to Nted, government should adhere strictly to the implementation of the ban after the one month grace has elapsed.

He expressed the union’s support for the policy, saying it was meant to generate and boost the revenue of the government.

”The effect of the government decision was that it had caused loss of jobs, closure of factories and insecurity in the land.

”Many industries, including shipping companies have relocated to neighbouring countries, which have dwindled the nation’s revenue, “he said.

The union leader said that some importers preferred to bring in vehicles through the land borders.

He said that many importers always gave the excuse that clearing through the port was cumbersome because they did not pay the right revenues.

”If the importers come in through the land border and pass through the right routes, pay the customs and other government agencies, they will discover that the cost is higher, ” Nted said.

He urged the government to organise stakeholders meeting with the National Assembly and indigenous auto-manufacturing companies to identify and address challenges facing manufacturing of cars.

He also called on the government to include the union in any stakeholders meeting, to ensure that its information and policies were understood and well implemented.

Nted reiterated the need to repair access roads to the ports as well as provide easy access to foreign exchange to improve business for manufacturers and importers. (NAN)

