Mark Zuckerberg Slams Donald Trump Over New Immigration Order - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg has expressed concerns over the new executive order signed by the United States President, Donald Trump regarding immigrants and refugees.

Recall that Trump had on Friday signed a new executive order in which he increased security measures for persons coming into the United States from seven countries.

The executive order further halted the entry of refugees from Syria into the united states.

In reaction to the latest development, Mark Zuckerberg who had during the campaign leading to the November 8 polls showed support for Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump wrote: “My great grandparents came from Germany, Austria and Poland. Priscilla’s parents were refugees from China and Vietnam. The United States is a nation of immigrants, and we should be proud of that. Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post, which cited his family’s immigrant background and his volunteer work with undocumented schoolchildren.

“We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That’s who we are. Had we turned away refugees a few decades ago, Priscilla’s family wouldn’t be here today.”

