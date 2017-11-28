Maryam Sanda’s mother to be arraigned in same court as daughter by ICPC

Embattled Maimuna Aliyu, a former Executive Director of Aso Savings and Loans ltd, who is under probe by ICPC for corruption will be arraigned in court on Tuesday, November 27, 2017.

She is to be arraigned at the FCT High Court Jabi, Abuja, the same court where her daughter, Maryam Sanda, is currently facing trial for murder.

Maimuna was charged to court on a three-count charge of abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds and criminal breach of trust.

A statement by ICPC’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Mohammed Hussein, said Mrs Aliyu allegedly sold off three plots of land 2432; 2433; and 2434 in Cadastral Zone B08 area of the FCT.

According to the ICPC, the said plots, valued at N57million, were got on behalf of the bank without remitting the money to it.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that she made a false statement to its officials all contrary to Sections 19 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

Maimuna Aliyu’s daughter, Maryam Sanda was refused bail for allegedly killing her husband, Bilyamin Mohammed, son of Haliru Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations of infidelity.

