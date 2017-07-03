Why I Masturbate Twice Weekly - Popular Musician Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

A popular music icon, Wanlov, has revealed that he masturbates twice a week.

The Ghanaian musician in a recent chat on ‘The Adwen’ show aired on e.TV Ghana said he can’t stay a week without sex.

Speaking during the interview, the musician stated that staying a week without sex is not an acceptable offer to him adding that he cares about the health of his sperm cells.

Wanlov who noted that he self services when no girl is around for sex added that he engages in the act twice a week to get rid of the sperm in him to avoid spoilage.

He said: “Once in a while it is good to masturbate.

“As for me once in a week or twice in a week if I don’t have sex I will masturbate in order to release the sperm so that it does not get spoilt in me. Instead of going to lie to a girl before I can sleep with her, I will rather masturbate.”

