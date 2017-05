May Day: FG committed to improving Nigerians’ living condition – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to work hard to improve the livelihood of every citizen.

The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

It particularly congratulated Nigerian workers in the formal and informal sectors on the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration.

The party commended workers for their support in the ongoing task to build a new Nigeria and bring the much-desired change by the citizenry.

It acknowledged that without doubts, the economic recession had had an effect on the livelihoods of many working families and businesses in the country.

It, however, expressed happiness that the country’s economy was gradually coming out of recession.

The APC said the task of improving workers welfare, creating conducive business environment to attract investments and grow existing businesses was a tripartite effort among labour unions, private sector and government.

It said that the Federal Government currently controlled by it had formulated and implemented policies that supported business growth and ensured rewarding jobs for all.

It recalled that the government had at two instances bailed out states with crisis of non-payment of salaries to ensure that workers did not suffer unduly.

According to it, the Federal Government has so far committed huge resources to the execution of affordable houses for civil servants under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme launched in 2016.

It, therefore, called on the workers to continue to support government’s effort to better the lives of the citizenry and return the country to its deserved heights. (NAN)

