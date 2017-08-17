Mayweather to gross over $300 million in McGregor Bout - The Herald Nigeria

Coming less than two weeks to the epic fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather which will hold in Las Vegas, the fight has been reported to become one of the most lucrative contests in history.

According to information, the fight which has been set for August 26 between the duo will earn each of the boxers $100 million at the very least for agreeing to fight.

Although several fans and agents have come against Floyd for taking the deal stating that it undermines and diminishes his legacy, Floyd Mayweather, known for his lavish life and spending will however be grossing in about $300 million taking into consideration the number of Pay Per View users during his fight against Pacquaio.

Total revenue from the fight including ticket sales is expected to skyrocket to as much as $500 million.

It remains unknown what the sharing formula of the total grossed in money will be but Mayweather has been speculated to be getting as much as 70-75% of the estimated earnings.

This comes following the prediction that the fight will earn the retired professional boxer a whole lot less as Dana White had in April said: “If the fight sells as well as I think it can, Floyd makes a little north of $100 million and Conor makes $75 million.

“He (Mayweather) feels like he’s the A-side and he should get more of it.”

