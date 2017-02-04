Ponzi Scheme MD Hiding In Nigeria Arrested - The Herald Nigeria

The Managing Director of Green Ray Intentional Limited, GRIL, Mir Sahiruddin, has been arrested by men of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after he fled the country to Nigeria three years ago.

Mir Sahiruddin who along with his family had been hiding in Nigeria for three years was arrested on Friday, February 3 was accused of duping poor and unsuspecting people of nearly Rs 2,000 crore through his ponzi scheme.

Sahiruddin, a native of Balasore district who made entry into Nigeria by impersonating one Ahmed Hussain using a Bangladesh passport was accused of duping the poor people of Odisha and 13 other states in India.

Confirming the arrest of the Ponzi scheme’s director, a CBI official from New Delhi said: “Earlier a look out circular was issued against him and other directors of the company. He will be brought to Bhubaneswar on Saturday.”

Sahrirrudin along with other directors of the ponzi scheme wee reported to have opened 46 accounts with the sum of Rs 57,41,541 in it along with some other amounts including the Rs 9,55,745 which was seized in cash from the directors during a rid. Other items seized include 246 gram gold coins worth Rs 4,15,751 and 9.5 kg silver coins worth Rs 6,66,200.

Sahiruddin was until his arrest hiding with his family in Abuja, Nigeria.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment