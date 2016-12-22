Medical Director seeks revival of football clubs by health institutions

Dr Emeka Ogah, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FETHA), Abakaliki, has called on the relevant authorities to revive football clubs owned by health institutions.

Ogah made the appeal during the closing of the 2016 (FETHA) Chief Medical Director’s Cup at the Abakaliki Township Stadium.

According to him, such clubs added spice to the Nigerian League and it was unfortunate that they were allowed to wobble into extinction.

“Clubs such as the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) FC among others, made the league competitive and attracted huge following.

“They were avenues where hidden soccer talents in health institutions were exposed to prove that soccer stars can actually be engaged in by health and related institutions,’’ he said.

Ogah said that talents discovered during the CMD’s Cup competition would be groomed to form a formidable team that would represent the institution in state and national competitions.

“The state commissioner for youths and sports has promised to enlist us in the state’s league in 2017 and we will avail ourselves of other opportunities.

“The competition which started in 2015 will be improved upon to make staff of the institution to appreciate the role played by sports in physical and mental development,’’ he said.

Mr Callistus Okonkwo, Team Manager of FETHA Welfare FC, noted that the competition commenced on Nov. 29 with nine teams.

“The teams which are from various departments of the hospital include Works, Administration, Pharmacy, Servicom, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Nursing Services Department (NSD) among others.

“The NSD are the third place winners of the competition and deserve commendation being dominated by women.

“It is also instructive to note that history is being repeated because the two finalists — works and administration — were the finalists in last year’s edition with works, the defending champions,’’ he said.

He commended the institution’s CMD and others for their unflinching support toward the competition and development of sports.

“We also commend the state commissioner for youths and sports for pledging N20, 000 to the competition’s winners and selecting the three best players for the state’s teams,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the administration department defeated their works counterparts 5-3 on penalties, to emerge champions after full time scores stood at 0-0.

Enyinnaya Umezurike, Captain of the victorious administration department, hailed his teammates for the victory and pledged to retain the trophy in 2017.

Prizes were awarded to deserving teams and individuals at the end of the exhilarating final match. (NAN)

