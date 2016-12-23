 Medical expert cautions on food consumption during Yuletide

A medical expert, Dr Tunde Banuso, has advised Nigerians to be cautious on the kind of food they consume during the Yuletide in order to avoid food poisoning.

Banuso told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, that taking poisonous food and substances could lead to diarrhoea and vomiting, endangering life.

He also recommended keeping a clean environment as well as refraining from excessive intake of alcohol and other harmful substances.

Banuso further canvassed a “ modest ’’ celebration in order to have a smooth transition to the New Year. (NAN)

