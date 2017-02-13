Medical practitioner advises diabetic patients to avoid pebbles in their feet - The Herald Nigeria

Dr Salihu Mohammed of General Hospital, Minna, Niger, has advised diabetic patients to avoid pebbles or other objects from being stuck in their feet to avoid infections.

Mohammed gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

He said that most problems relating to feet infection with the people living with diabetes arose from lack of care.

The medical practitioner also said that daily inspection of the feet was essential to the general health of diabetic patients.

He further advised such patients to avoid walking bare foot to guard against negative health effects.

The medical practitioner stressed the need for them to always wear flat shoes and flip-flop to avoid the risk of minor accidents.

“Most diabetic patients in the rural communities move about without foot wears and this is inimical to their health.

“Diabetic patients should always dry their feet with towel rather than rubbing vigorously.”

He further advised them to also adhere regularly to their prescribed drugs and diets. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment