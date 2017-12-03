Medview Airline to begin Dubai flights Dec. 7

Medview Airline will on Dec. 7 begin scheduled flight operations to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from Lagos via Abuja, its

Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, said on Sunday in Lagos.

Bankole told newsmen that the airline was greatful to the Ministry of Aviation,

government parastatal agencies, travel agencies and passengers who keyed into its

inaugural flight.

He assured them that the carrier was committed to dedicated service on the route.

He said the airline package for tourists to Dubai include air fare, visa, accommodation and tour guides at reasonable rates.

He added that there were various packages for traders and business travellers.

According to him, economy passengers will enjoy a two-piece baggage allowance of 25 kg each, while Business Class will have three-piece baggage.

He explained that activities lined up for the inaugural flight included a brief ceremony at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and a dinner with business and diplomatic communities in Dubai.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline has three weekly flights from Lagos via Abuja to Dubai on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with outbound departure at 1.45 p.m.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

