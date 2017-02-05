Meek Mill Responds To Allegations That He Robbed Nicki Minaj Of $200,000 - The Herald Nigeria

Following the split between American rapper, Nicki Minaj and her rapper boyfriend, Meek Mill, the female MC was robbed at her home last week of $200,000 worth of jewelry.

In reaction to the robbery, fans of the female rapper had pointed accusing fingers at her ex-boyfriend whom she ended things with on a not-so-good terms.

Meek Mill has however addressed the allegation leveled against him by fans of the ‘Anaconda’ crooner.

Speaking in reaction to the robbery, Meek Mill who was at the Life nightclub in Houston on Friday showed off his expensive neck piece and asked why he would rob his ex-girlfriend.

TMZ reported the rapper to have said: “Why would I need to rob Nicki?”

