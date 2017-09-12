Sara Geurts, a 26-year-old model, is shattering the idea that you need to have smooth, taut skin to look and feel gorgeous.

Geurts has a rare skin disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), which affects connective tissue and slows down collagen production, making skin fragile, wrinkled, and less elastic at a much earlier age.

Geurts has a rare skin disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS), which affects connective tissue and slows down collagen production, making skin fragile, wrinkled, and less elastic at a much earlier age.

“In high school I just tried to cover it up. I didn’t want anyone to ask me questions about it. I didn’t want to talk about it,” she told British newspaper The Sun.

After years of hiding her skin, she’s finally embracing her body through modeling.

Geurts started in 2015 after submitting her story to the Love Your Lines campaign on Tumblr, where she received a ton of support and thousands of positive comments.

Looking back, she said she wishes she’d never felt ashamed.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment