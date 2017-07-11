Meet Banana Hawker Who Travels By Air - The Herald Nigeria

A beautiful Nigerian lady who sells banana for a living is trending across social media after her photos was shared online.

Some photos of the young lady were shared on Facebook.

According to a Facebook user who shared the photos, the beautiful lady has become very successful selling banana on the street.

“She still climb 911 to bring down her goods.she sales Banana on the road.travels by aircraft.is there any girls that is pretty as she is that has traveled by aircraft that can still be humble to this extent. umu Igbo let’s show this girl some love and encouragement.” It was stated on the page that the young lady has been able to live a comfortable life with her earnings from hawking banana.

