The 20-year-old Bakare Olalekan Mubarak is the tallest male model in Nigeria at an astonishing 6ft8.

Mubarak is a model, actor and he is the current Mr Kwara 2015 champion.

Mubarak is also a student of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin where he studies accounting and is in 400 level.

His height is truly striking and makes him a photographer’s dream.

You can check out some of his cool pictures below.

