Meet The Top 20 Male & Female Face Of Okija 2016 Finalists - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The organisers of the Face of Okija, the 2016 edition have released the top 20 contestants ahead of the main event scheduled to hold on 29th of December, 2016.

The finalists of the acclaimed socio-cultural pageant will on the final day of selection be thinned down to two to be crowned the King and Queen of Okija for the duration of their reign.

The contest for the 2016 edition was opened to graduates from all towns in Ihiala local government and also adapted a new feature of incorporating male contestants in the competition.

The finalists from the hundreds of applications received are:

Claire ChinenyeObodozie, Henry Nwadialor, Cynthia Nnowayi, ChukwudiEnukoha,

ChinasaEzeamaka, ChinonsoAhanonu, ChisomUbachukwu, HonorusAhanonu,

AdaolisaAsomba, ChimezieMadueke, ChiagozieNgwukaenyi, NnaemkaAgusionu,

OnyinyechiOkaforeze, Fredrick Ahize, OgechiOnuigbo, Emmanuel Ahanonu,

ChiamakaObiakeze, Chika Ogueze, Chidumaga Nsofor and ChisomOkoye

