Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 74th Golden Globes Awards - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The 2017 edition of the Golden Globes Awards which held last night, January 8, 2017 has left an impression in the fashion world.

With dazzling red caret appearance from stars, some others did not live up to the red carpet expectation and have thus qualified not for the best dressed but the worst dressed category.

The event which held at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills in California had stars like Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran fall into the worst dressed category based on her choice of outfit.

Karrueche Tran, a co-host at the event, donned on a pink Dolce and Gabbana gown with Dsquared2 shoes but not enough to scream Hollywood.

See photos of other celebrities who started off 2017 on the wrong fashion foot below:

