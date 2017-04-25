 Why Men Cheat On Their Beautiful Wives With Ugly Women - Relationship Counselor, Lutterodt - The Herald Nigeria

Why Men Cheat On Their Beautiful Wives With Ugly Women – Relationship Counselor, Lutterodt

Controversial Ghanaian relationship counselor, George Lutterodt who advised men sometimes back to be diplomatic in instances where they catch their wives cheating as the fault might have been from them has dropped yet another controversial declaration.

The relationship counselor who noted that virgins are useless and a waste noted in a recent interview that beautiful women are unromantic and bad in bed.

Speaking during an interview with Gatuso on Kasapa FM, the Pastor and relationship counselor revealed that ugly women are better in bed hence the reason why men cheat on their wives with them.

He said: “Any man who marries a beautiful woman suffers in bed.”

He added: “Most women who are beautiful aren’t romantic in bed, that is why any man who cheats on his wife, do so with ugly women.”

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar