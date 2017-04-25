Why Men Cheat On Their Beautiful Wives With Ugly Women - Relationship Counselor, Lutterodt - The Herald Nigeria

Controversial Ghanaian relationship counselor, George Lutterodt who advised men sometimes back to be diplomatic in instances where they catch their wives cheating as the fault might have been from them has dropped yet another controversial declaration.

The relationship counselor who noted that virgins are useless and a waste noted in a recent interview that beautiful women are unromantic and bad in bed.

Speaking during an interview with Gatuso on Kasapa FM, the Pastor and relationship counselor revealed that ugly women are better in bed hence the reason why men cheat on their wives with them.

He said: “Any man who marries a beautiful woman suffers in bed.”

He added: “Most women who are beautiful aren’t romantic in bed, that is why any man who cheats on his wife, do so with ugly women.”

