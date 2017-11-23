Fashion is a thing for men and women and as much as you might hate to hear this, you shouldn’t clad your wardrobe with only formal shoes as there will be need for casual occasions such as evening hang out with the guys, casual dates and hook ups which will require you to dump your formal look.

Most men take the excuse of not wanting to appear casual on jeans to stay back in the office and appear to have rushed to a causal hangout like they just rushed out of the office, avoid this and if you’re a culptit, here are some cool choice of sneakers you can rock along with pants or jeans for your evening frolicking.

Mind you, ladies love a man who knows his sneakers pick.

1. The Adidas x Kanye West Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra”

Just like Kanye, you can show them who’s the boss with this cool footwear for the evening as it is available in colour variants to match your color taste.

2. The Air Jordans x Kaws IV

Air Jordans get better by the make and this is just the right pick for you should you have an informal date at a bar, a basketball court or some other casual hang out with friends. Add a touch of premium spirit to your dressing.

3. Nike x Riccardo Tisci Dunk Lux Chukka

This is a great footwear for evening wear and chill out

4. Addidas EQT Support 93/17 “Turbo”

5. The Puma x En Noir Ignite EvoKnit

