Men Should Suck Women's Breasts To Prevent Breast Cancer - Expert - The Herald Nigeria

A midwife, Madam Mary Azika, has encouraged men to frequently suck their wives’ breasts as a means to prevent breast cancer in women.

The midwife in the Upper East Region stated that the advise as trivial as it may sounds seeing as men had often jested about it could help women in the war against breast cancer.

While speaking at a seminar organised by the Upper East Regional Chapter of the Distance Education Students Association of Ghana (DESAG) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the midwife said: “The best way to prevent Bosom cancer is to encourage Bosom feeding.”

She continued: “The baby can be sucking, your husband can also enjoy it. The men can examine their wives’ and their girlfriends’ Bosom s. The men should also suckle the women’s Bosoms.

“Don’t allow your wife to get Bosom cancer. Sucking of the Bosom is also good.”

Madam Mary Azika, a vastly experienced healthcare professional further stated that breast cancer is contracted and develops over time.

She added: “The lump in the Bosom is painless. It’s so small that if you don’t examine it well, you would not know. We have Bosom tissues; but when the lump is there and you don’t examine it well, you won’t know. It’s painless.

“It can be there for years. When it’s advanced, that’s when you start getting the signs and symptoms. You’ll feel some tingling, like some pins [spiking] the Bosom s.

“You are not Bosom feeding but when you squeeze the nipple you would see some discharge, either yellow or [bloody]. By the time you start feeling some pain, it means you have reached the advanced stage.”

