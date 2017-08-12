Mercedes Benz Unveils All New X-Class Truck - The Herald Nigeria

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled its upcoming pickup truck which it lines up in the range of the new X-Class concept series.

Mercedes-Benz in its description of the pickup said it will be the world’s first true “premium” truck.

The new X-Class was unveiled by the automobile company at a ceremony held in Stockholm.

Speaking on the X-Class, Dieter Zetsche, Daimler chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz cars said: “With the Mercedes-Benz pickup, we will close one of the last gaps in our portfolio.

“Our target: We want to offer customers vehicles matching their specific needs. The X-Class will set new standards in a growing segment.”

The X-Class will unfortunately be unavailable for the United States users when it begins production next year.

