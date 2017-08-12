 Mercedes Benz Unveils All New X-Class Truck - The Herald Nigeria

Mercedes Benz Unveils All New X-Class Truck

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled its upcoming pickup truck which it lines up in the range of the new X-Class concept series.

Mercedes-Benz in its description of the pickup said it will be the world’s first true “premium” truck.

The new X-Class was unveiled by the automobile company at a ceremony held in Stockholm.

Speaking on the X-Class, Dieter Zetsche, Daimler chairman and head of Mercedes-Benz cars said: “With the Mercedes-Benz pickup, we will close one of the last gaps in our portfolio.

“Our target: We want to offer customers vehicles matching their specific needs. The X-Class will set new standards in a growing segment.”

The X-Class will unfortunately be unavailable for the United States users when it begins production next year.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

