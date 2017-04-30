 Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Makes Shocking Move After Alleged Domestic Violence Drama - The Herald Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Makes Shocking Move After Alleged Domestic Violence Drama

Following reports which disclosed that Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry was hospitalized after her man of seven years, Lanre Gentry allegedly assaulted her, new reports which surfaced online hold that the actress’ husband may have a case to answer against the Lagos State Government.

Recall that photos of the actress covered in blood surfaced online after which she was reported to have conducted a CT scan which revealed she suffered a fractured skull from the alleged assault.

Although Lanre Gentry has denied the domestic violence claims as he said via his social media account: “I love my wife so much. Well I know my wife did not have hand in this because I have never beaten my wife and I will never beat her because I love her so much,” the Lagos State government has reportedly begun investigation into the matter.

Telegraph reports that the Edo State-born actress, Mercy Aigbe has dragged her husband, Lanre Gentry, to the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs for investigation and prosecution over the alleged domestic violence incidence.

A top official with ministry who confirmed the report to news source revealed that the matter will be treated a top priority according to the mandate given to the ministry by the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The source added: “I am commenting on this based on your manner of approach, so please I’d like my privacy to be respected. Truly, the case is with us here.”

