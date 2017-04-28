 Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Quits Matrimonial Home After Husband Allegedly Battered Her - The Herald Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Quits Matrimonial Home After Husband Allegedly Battered Her

Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry has reportedly vacated her matrimonial home of 7-years.

The actress who took to her social media page to cry out against Domestic abuse and violence after she was allegedly battered by her man, Lanre Gentry, has according to a social media user packed out of her matrimonial home.

Recall that photos of the battered actress surfaced online some hours ago with Linda Ikeji’s Blog reporting that “the couple had a nasty fight last week that left the actress with severe injuries and she’s still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.”

The social media user in a mail to an online news platform Instablog9ja wrote:

See photos of the domestic violence the actress shared below:

