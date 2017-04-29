Mercy Aigbe's Alleged Home Breaker, Queen Stunner's Niece Reacts To Alleged Affair - The Herald Nigeria

Following the news of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry’s domestic violence issue which led to her packing out of her husband’s home, reports indicated that the domestic violence incidence may be connected to an alleged mistress.

According to reports, the actress’ husband, Lanre Gentry was romantically involved with the lady identified as Opemititi or better known as Queen Stunner and this led to the most recent domestic violence incident.

Opemititi who was reported to be like a sister to the actress has however failed to issue a statement regarding the alleged romance but her niece took to social media page to react on her behald.

Opemititi’s niece took to Twitter via @subdeliveryman to clear the air on the matter claiming her aunt is not an home breaker as contained in online reports.

The alleged mistress’ niece further confirmed that Lanre Gentry battered his wife who was saved by Opemititi.

She shared the conversation thread below:

See photos of the alleged mistress below:

