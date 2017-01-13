Mercy Johnson replies Tonto Dike: I forgave you immediately King came - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Earlier this morning, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to apologize to Mercy Johnson for using abusive language on her back in 2013, saying she realized how much she must have hurt her after she gave birth to her own child.

Mercy Johnson accepted her apology almost immediately as she shared a picture of her on her Instagram page and said she has forgiven her and loves her so much.

Mercy’s post reads:

“@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post. I have learnt the more this morning that the holy spirit is true, cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning. Am in shock. I always heard of what an Angel you are. Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me. I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace. Am already hugging you so tightly. It is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too. My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY”

