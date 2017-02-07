Merkel to discuss post-Brexit EU on visit to Warsaw

German Chancellor Angela Merkel travels to Warsaw on Tuesday for political discussions with Beata Szydlo, her Polish counterpart, with the future of the post-Brexit EU top of the agenda.

Immigration and security issues would also be discussed, the Polish Government said.

The relationship between Merkel and Szydlo, who became prime minister in November 2015, began on a frosty note.

Szydlo said that Germany had hurtled out of control thanks to the chancellor’s open-door refugee policy.

Yet by the time the German-Polish governmental consultations came around in June, their relationship had begun to thaw.

Szydlo said that a lot had happened in the intervening period such as the refugee agreement between Turkey and the EU coming into force, while Merkel spoke of a “friendly atmosphere” at the discussions.

Merkel will also meet Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the chairman of the right-wing Law and Justice Party, who has a reputation for pulling the political strings in Poland in spite not holding public office.

Merkel is expected to ask Kaczynski whether the two countries can agree upon a similar line on future European policy. (dpa/NAN)

OYE/EEE

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment