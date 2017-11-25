Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has signed a new contract with a buyout clause worth 700m euros (£626m) in a deal that will run until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Since joining the club at the age of 13, Messi has helped Barcelona win eight Spanish league titles and won the Champions League four times.

Messi, whose previous deal was due to expire next year, has scored 523 goals in 602 appearances for the club.

He was presented with his fourth European Golden Shoe on Friday – the award given to the highest scorer in European club football – after finding the net 37 times in the Spanish league last season.

The club announced in July that Messi had agreed a new deal, after he had reportedly rejected an initial offer in May.

In a statement, the club said Messi “still has a lot more to give, which is music to the ears of all Barca fans who will get to continue marvelling at his greatness”.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said, “We are in luck with the Barça players. We continue to enjoy the best player in the history of football.”

