Mexican drug baron ‘El Chapo’ to be tried in New York

Drug trafficker Joaquin “El Chapo’’ Guzman will be tried in New York, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The trial is coming after the U.S. amended an extradition request that had originally been requested by courts in the U.S. states of Texas and California.

Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa cartel crime organisation, was extradited on Thursday from a maximum security prison in Mexico and transferred directly to New York.

Mexico had agreed to the extradition in May.

 

 

As part of the extradition agreement the U.S. government has agreed not to apply the death penalty, which is prohibited in Mexico, to Guzman for his crimes.

In the U.S., Guzman faces charges; including criminal association for importing and possessing cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, money laundering, weapons possession, homicide and drug trafficking.

“El Chapo’’ also faces charges in Illinois, Arizona and Florida.

In Mexico, he was serving a 20-year prison sentence and has 10 cases pending. (dpa/NAN)

