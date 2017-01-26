Mexican President Calls Donald Trump's Bluff, Cancels Meeting Via Twitter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto following the decision of the United States president, Donald Trump to erect a border wall has cancelled his meeting with the US president.

The cancellation which was made known via his Twitter account comes on the heels of the statement issued by the US President stating that the Mexican leader does not need to come see him should he stand on not paying for the wall.

The Mexican leader in reaction took to his Twitter page to lash back, cancelling his next week’s trip to the Washington DC

Enrique Peña Nieto wrote: “This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS.”

