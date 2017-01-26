Mexican president rejects Trump's border wall decision - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the decision of the new US president, Donald J. Trump to sign a bill facilitating the construction of a new border wall, the Mexican president has issued a statement rejecting the decision adding that his country will not pay for the wall.

Mexico president, Enrique Pena Nieto however did not state his intention to cancel his trip to the Washington D.C following the orders laid down by Trump to begin construction of a new border wall between the countries.

The Mexican President in reaction to the wall said on national television: “I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall.”

This comes after an inside source revealed earlier in the week to The Associated Press that the Mexican president is considering cancellation of his January 31 visit to Washington.

