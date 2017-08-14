MFM Accused Of Using Dangerous Therapy To 'Cure' Homosexuality - The Herald Nigeria

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry located on Breck Road, Anfield, Liverpool, has reportedly offered a cure for homosexuality through a procedure which has been described as ‘dangerous’.

The dangerous theraphy which involves a three day starvation programme was uncovered by a ECHO investigation revealing the church to have offered gay people a cure for their sexual orientation.

The church was also reported to have initiated a three days fasting and prayer session to pray away the spirit of homosexuality in the persons.

An ECHO who posed as another member of the public battling with their sexuality was reported to have been invited for a private counselling session with the church’s assistant pastor.

The reporter was then told that being gay is biologically wrong and could be reversed through a prayer therapy which will correct the anomaly and “allow him to marry and have children.”

The assistant pastor of the church who identifies himself as ‘Brother Michael’ further stated that in order for the therapy to be effective, the reporter will have to ‘humble his soul’ by embarking on the fast for 24 hours before taking part in a weekly prayer session.

The church pastor, Dr. Desmond Sanusi however stated after an ECHO reporter confronted him that the church does not discriminate against anyone’s sexuality.

He further stated that the said Brother Michael was acting under his own guidance.

