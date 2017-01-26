 MI Abaga is the Nigerian entertainer to defend Islam publicly - Journalist - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

MI Abaga is the Nigerian entertainer to defend Islam publicly – Journalist

Nigerian rapper and son of a pastor, MI Abaga recently had a conversation about religion with his Twitter followers.

However, Rasheed Abubakar, an entertainment journalist is pointing out that MI Abaga may be the first Nigerian entertainer to publicly defend Islam.

MI, during his conversation, not only taught his followers to live a violent-free lifestyle, he argued that it’s wrong for anyone to demonize all Muslims because of the sins of some few “criminals and crazy people.”

According to Rasheed, “What many top rated Nigerian celebrities are afraid of professing openly out of fear of hurting their careers, MI Abaga has just done it, making him the first to break such record”.

