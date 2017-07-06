 Michael Okpara University, Umudike Sacks 460 Staff - The Herald Nigeria

Michael Okpara University, Umudike Sacks 460 Staff

The Management of Michael Okpara University of Agric, Umudike, Abia State, has sacked 460 staff of the school.

 

According to reports, the employees were contracted by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Hillary Odoh Edeoga.

 

However, the school, under the new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Otunta, failed to keep to his promises of regularizing them when he assumed office.

 

Further report indicates that the affected staff were told of the decision through a letter, dated June 28 and signed by the registrar.

 

In the letter, they were told to hand in all school properties in their possession to their head of units, July 4, 2017.

 

The development, it has been gathered, has thrown the school into a sad mood.

 

