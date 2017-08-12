Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Joins Instragram, Shares photos

William Henry Gates III is a co-founder of Microsoft and an American business magnate, investor, author and philanthropist.

The genius entrepreneur decided to join social media by opening an Instragram account.

In 1975, Gates and Paul Allen launched Microsoft, which became the world’s largest PC software company. During his career at Microsoft, Gates held the positions of chairman, CEO and chief software architect.

Bill Gates who said that he frequents Tanzania so as to enable him follow-up on the progress of the citizens in the country shared a post about his experience.

Here is what he wrote:

” Hello from Tanzania, Instagram!

I just had a great lunch with some amazing kids at Kicheba Primary School in Muheza and met Upendo Mwingira, a remarkable physician who has dedicated her career to fighting neglected tropical diseases.

Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now. I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning.

Whenever I travel to places like this, I wish others could come along and meet the people I get to meet. I have no doubt it would leave them as optimistic as I am about progress happening around the world. I’ll be sharing photos from my adventures here on Instagram, and I hope you’ll follow along.”

