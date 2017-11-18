Contrary to reports that they were not against female cadets signing up for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) documents that show that the military does indeed plan to bar women from signing up for the program have been discovered.

According to a report found exclusively on the PUNCH, the military were discovered to have made changes to the ‘Terms and Conditions of Service Officers 2012’ one of the changes being that women would not be allowed into the NDA.

The document which is 32 pages confirms what Nigerians have been scared of which is that the conservative North still has a huge influence on the army and its policies.

Reports had emanated earlier this week that the military was putting a stop to female cadets getting into the NDA, a report that was disregarded by the army through the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche who had said; “The contents of all those publications are ill-intended concoctions, not authentic and should, therefore, be disregarded completely.”

“The provision in the terms and conditions of service for female officers of the Nigerian military is that ‘they are eligible for all the types of commission that are grantable to their male counterparts’, which has not changed.”

The document obtained by the Punch, however, shows a bunch of amendments and recommendations, the most jarring being recommendation 19 which states; “Phase out training of female regular combatants for the AFN (Armed Forces of Nigeria).”

