Minister inaugurates 9-man committee for President Buhari National Ope

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated a nine-man committee to organise the maiden edition of President Muhammadu Buhari National Open Water Swimming Championship.

Inaugurating the committee’s Main Organising Committee (MOC), Dalung said the event would help to unify youths and develop sports in Nigeria.

He said the event was the second stage of implementing a programme of national unity which was conceived by some notable Nigerians.

Dalung said the MOC presented the trophies for the competition earlier to President Buhari, who in turn has presented same to the ministry.

“The thrust of this competition is national unity and the target is the young people, and the organisers are determined to achieve success.

“The swimming competition will engage young people, and they will win prizes in cash and trophies,’’ he said.

The minister said the organisers have promised to sustain and make the competitin an annual event.

Dalung said that the competition was a clear indication that the private sector could drive sports development.

He said that the FCT administration would constitute the Local Organising Committee (LOC) as the host of the competition.

Responding on behalf of the MOC, its Chairman, Kabiru Gaya, said sports the world over was a formidable instrument in eliminating walls of partition.

He said it helps in building bridges of mutuality and cohesion across continents, regions, countries, towns, communities and individuals.

Gaya, who is also Chairman of the event’s National Planning and Implementation Committee, said the event has been endorsed by the Nigeria Aquatics Federation and JOSDAN Global Peace Foundation.

He said the event’s objective was to raise a pool of responsive young Nigerian swimmers who would use swimming as a springboard to lead healthy, purposeful and patriotic life into adulthood.

The senator said the event would discover hidden talents and breed future stars and professionals who would represent Nigeria in international swimming competitions.

“The event will help to engage the youths productively and promote cohesion, national peace, unity and security,’’ he said.

The MOC also has as members Dalung, the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, SWAN FCT Chapter Chairman, Kayode Adeniyi, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Christian Ohaa, as Secretary.(NAN)

