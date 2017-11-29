Minister of Finance suspends SEC DG, 2 others

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has suspended the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Mounir H. Gwarzo, from Office to allow for unhindered investigation into several allegations of financial impropriety leveled against him.

A statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said the suspension was in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406.

“The Honourable Minister has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate and determine the culpability of the Director-General.

“She has directed the suspended SEC Director-General to immediately handover to the most senior officer at the Commission pending the conclusion of investigation by the API.

“Also suspended are two management staff of the Commission – Mr Abdulsalam Naif Habu, the Head of Media Division and Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh, the Head of Legal Department – who have been alleged to engage in financial impropriety in the Commission,” the statement said.

