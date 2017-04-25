Minna high court remands Babangida Aliyu, Nasko in prison - The Herald Nigeria

A Minna High Court on Tuesday ordered that former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu, alongside the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2015 election, Umar Mohammed Nasko, be remanded in Minna medium Prisons pending a ruling on bail application on May 3rd, 2017.

According to the PUNCH, presiding Judge, Justice Aliyu Mayaki, the case is to be opened on June 12, 2017, and to be held day by day till June 16.

The ruling on their bail application is to be delivered on 3rd May 2017. They are to be remanded in Medium Security prisons in Minna.

Lead Counsel for the EFCC, Gbolahan Latona, had leveled six charges against Aliyu.

When the charges were read to them (Aliyu and Nasko) by Justice Mayaki, they pleaded not guilty.

