Minor fire at Federal Ministry of Health headquarters, Abuja

A minor fire has been reported at the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, following a electric spark on Saturday morning.

According to Mrs Boade Akinola, the Director, Media and Public Relations, in the Health, a private security outfit in charge of the premises contacted the fire service which responded immediately to put off the fire.

There was no damage to any government property or records as the minor fire did not affect any of the offices in the complex, she said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria. (NAN)

