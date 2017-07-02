 Minor fire at Federal Ministry of Health headquarters, Abuja

A minor fire has been reported at the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, following a electric spark on Saturday morning.

According to Mrs Boade Akinola, the Director, Media and Public Relations, in the Health, a private security outfit in charge of the premises contacted the fire service which responded immediately to put off the fire.

There was no damage to any government property or records as the minor fire did not affect any of the offices in the complex, she said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria. (NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

