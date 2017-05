The former miss Charismatic Nigeria for the 2013 edition, Mololuwa Yewande Baruwa, has been reported dead.

The top model was reported to have died on 29th of April after a briedf illness.

Yewande Baruwa, 23, was a student of Obafemi Awolowo University ,OAU, and in her final year in the Public Administration department.

She was reported to have died in the late hours of Friday.

