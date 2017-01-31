Miss Kenya Gives Shocking Remarks About Donald Trump's Administration - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Guests present at the Miss Universe 2017 pageant were thrown into a bit of confusion following the response given by Miss Kenya qualifying the new United States president and his role in American lives.

Miss Kenya gave the most unexpected response when asked by the host of the day, Steve Harvey, a celebrity TV Show host, what the effect of the Trump’s administration has caused.

At the event which held in Manila, Philippines, Steve Harvey asked: “Arguably no US president has had more active 10 days in office. What are you most excited about and what concerns you when it comes to the Presidency of Donald Trump?”

In response, the beauty queen took a long pause and on answering the question said: “Politics…. ahh OK let me just start again. Donald Trump, have been elected as the President of the United States, may not have been the choice of many people living in the United States because of the divided support system for the outgoing President Barack Obama, who has supporting an upcoming woman President….who was supposed to be a woman President Hillary Clinton.

She continued: “So so many people oppose his position. But I feel that once Trump took up his position, he was able to unify the entire nation.”

However, the last line of her response sent the room erupting with laughter.

Watch video below:

