Mixed Reactions trail Trumps "I will not allow killing of Christians to continue" post - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

 Mixed Reactions trail Trumps "I will not allow killing of Christians to continue" post

Mixed Reactions trail Trumps “I will not allow killing of Christians to continue” post

In a Tweet on Sunday, President of the United States of America, Donald Trump said he will stop the killings of Christians in the middle east.

Mixed reactions have however trailed his post especially since it came after Trump placed a ban on Muslim immigrants.

While many were of the opinion that he had started out well as a president, Many countered his post claiming he used it as a diversion from the major issue at hand; that being the ban of Muslim immigrants from the USA.

Many Others were of the opinion that Trump is fostering a religious war as thousands of Muslims have also been killed in the middle-east.

See reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

