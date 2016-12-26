Mkhitaryan Scores Wonder Goal As Man Utd Records 4th Successive Victory - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a memorable goal as Manchester United beat struggling Sunderland to record their fourth successive Premier League win.

United were the dominant side – enjoying 63% of possession and having a total of 25 shots on goal – but only a first-half Daley Blind effort separated the teams until the final 10 minutes.

The Dutchman was put through by a delightful Zlatan Ibrahimovic pass and fired low into the bottom-right corner for his first goal of the season, before United doubled their advantage with Paul Pogba setting up Ibrahimovic with eight minutes remaining.

Substitute Mkhitaryan added gloss to the scoreline with a brilliant backheeled 12-yard volley, which manager Jose Mourinho described as “phenomenal”, though replays suggested the Armenian was offside.

It is a victory which draws United level with fifth-placed Tottenham, although the north Londoners have a game in hand, against Southampton on Wednesday.

Fabio Borini scored a wonderful late consolation for Sunderland, but defeat – their third in four games – leaves the Black Cats two points adrift of safety.

