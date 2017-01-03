 MMM Nigeria Assures Investors Of Unfreezing Accounts By Jan. 14 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

MMM Nigeria Assures Investors Of Unfreezing Accounts By Jan. 14

mmm-nigeria-480x437

Popular Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, has assured investors of unfreezing their accounts on January 14.

This was a resolution reached at a meeting with one of its key Guider simply known as Mr Andrew and was contained in a circular on its official Twitter handle, @MMMNigeriaHelp.

It will be recalled that MMM had in December announced the suspension and freezing of its Nigerian operation, a situation that threw participants into a state of panic.

The circular on its twitter handle reads in part: “Mavro will be unfrozen on two weeks which is 14th of this month, January.

“We will inform how it will be released.”

Nigerians especially those who had invested in the scheme are however anticipating MMM’s unfreezing of their accounts by the said date.

Leave a comment

Fido
Fido

writer/blogger • Media strategist •Good citizen of Nigeria and Social Media Evangelist and a core die hard Real Madrid fan.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar