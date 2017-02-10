MMM Nigeria Issues New Statement To Participants - The Herald Nigeria

The online financial scheme, MMM Nigeria has issued a new statement to Nigerians and participants following the suspected crash of the online money lending scheme.

Recall that the money lending scheme had in December instituted a new order as it froze all activated accounts for the period of one month amidst rumors that it ha shut down. The scheme however returned a day before its set date but instituted a new order which limited the daily pay out to participant.

Following the new implemented directive, a top MMM Guider in the country, Chuddy Ugorji was reported to have fled the country for the Philippines along with his wife.

Coming days after, the online financial scheme has in a new statement to participants on it website disclosed that its system will return to the normal operation thereby lifting all limits for participants.

The statement reads:

MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal. And now the members can actively develop the Community and create new requests to provide help. For these requests orders will soon arrive, and after Mavro’s confirmation it will be possible to withdraw these Mavro without any restrictions or limits! Only Mavros acquired in 2016 remain under restriction. But we are actively working on new measures to make it possible for the members to withdraw Mavro-2016 in a larger amount without undermining the sustainability of the Community.

In the folder (see the link below) we have collected the screenshots of Personal Offices of members who received orders for their GH requests:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B0G6qUEqxByCM2VOa3lBU21RQlk

Spread the screenshots via chats, social media and messengers. Let everyone know that MMM Nigeria is working. Every Nigerian should be aware that MMM is functioning well. It is very important!

Now everything depends on you, on your activity as members and guiders. MMM offers the people a platform for help exchange. And the members should turn this idea of mutual help into reality. So, now it is time to create PH requests (amount does not matter, try to provide help for small amount and you will see that MMM is working)! It is time to invite new people to MMM! These days we have to be more active than ever before. It is high time to work hard! We have to show everyone the real power of MMM ideas and values.

MMM Nigeria will overcome!

Together We Change the World!

