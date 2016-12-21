MMM Nigeria Top Guider, Chuddy Ugorji Throws End Of Year Party - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Despite the suspected crash of the online money lending scheme, MMM following the release published on its website announcing that activated accounts have been frozen, the scheme’s top guider in the country, Chuddy Ugorji has thrown a lavish end of the year party.

Recall that following the suspected crash which caused widespread panic amongst Nigerian participants, the MMM Nigeria top guider’s wife issued a statement calming participants.

Following the statement by his wife, Chuddy Ugorji himself issued another statement assuring Nigerians that the scheme will be back and better after the one month period.

In celebration of a good year, Chuddy Ugorji threw an end-of-the-year party to celebrate MMM and its participants.

See photos from the event below:

