MMM: "I Warned You Guys" - OAP Freeze Reacts To MMM Top Guider And Wife's Disappearance - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian On Air Personality, Freeze has reacted to the news regarding the reported disappearance of MMM Nigeria top guider, Chuddy Ugorji and his wife, Amaka.

Recall that the couple were reported to have fled the country for the Philippines.

In reaction to the unexpected development, the OAP took to his social media page to write:

“I predicted Donald Trump was going to be president, you told me to keep quiet.

I warned you guys about MMM, you told me to shut up. You chose to listen to the Yahoo boys that advertised it in church. The only person who listened to me was my son’s nanny.

Someone said to her; “Why your Oga no want make you do MMM? He wan make you do housegirl work till you die?” Today the lady that heeded my advice still has her money, while the one who doubted me lost all her investment, and has returned to a life of peasant farming in the village.

I will not stop warning you about Yahoo boy pastors or the disadvantage of going to war, no matter how hard you tell me to shut up! ~FRZ”

