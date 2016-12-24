MMM Participant Dupes Match, Victim Cries Out - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A social media user and participant of the MMM online financial scheme which is suspected to have crashed has cried out after the person she was matched with to provide help for duped her.

The social media user took to her page on Facebook to expose the fraudulent match whom she said is a student of Caleb University.

According to the victim, she transferred the sum of N380,000 instead of N308,000 into the alleged fraudster’s account only for him to block all her means of reaching him.

She wrote:

“I was matched with this guy whose image is attached on MMM. His name is Ezenagu Chukwudi, a student of caleb university. His phone number is 08154264497. I was supposed to pay him the sum of 308,000 but i mistakenly transferred 380,000 to his account. He confirmed receiving the funds into his account and promised to send me the excess. That was all the money i had in my account and i was really hopeful Only for this guy to block my numbers from reaching him. Even his mother’s number that he used to call me when he hasnt confirmed my payment, i have also been barred from calling that number. Please help me spread this. Thank you.”

