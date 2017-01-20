MMM: Participant Threatens Scheme's Founder With 'Juju' - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Days after the MMM Nigeria online financial scheme returned, there have been several reactions among Nigerians especially owing to the new rules implemented by the scheme.

Recall that the scheme in December 2016 decided to freeze all activated accounts on the platform for a period of one month.

During the one month period, the scheme through a statement issued encouraged Nigerians to provide help while waiting for the one month account freeze period to lapse.

Surprisingly, the scheme made a come back on Friday, 13th January, a day before the official date it set but some Nigerians have been having difficulties retrieving their funds based on the new rules initiated by the scheme.

In reaction to the latest development, a participant of the scheme has threatened the MMM founder over the inability to access funds.

Read message below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment